Family vanishes, their home burns

(WAVY) Police are looking for a Virginia Beach woman who was reported missing after she lost her home in a fire over the weekend.

Monica Lamping’s family filed a missing person report Sunday after they were unable to locate her or reach her by phone.

“The car was gone. Our daughter is missing and our 7-year-old grandson Kai and our 9-month-old granddaughter Oria,” said Sheila Bogart, Lamping’s mother.

Investigators consider Lamping to be endangered because of the amount of time it’s been since anyone has heard from her. Police say her disappearance is considered as being under “suspicious circumstances.”

A fire broke out at Lamping’s home early Sunday morning, killing two pets inside.

The fire department confirmed the two women and two children who live at the home were not there at the time.

