Fast food worker accused of putting blood on customer’s hamburger turns herself in

By Published:
sky-samuel

COLUMBUS, MS (WJTV) — Columbus Police have made an arrest in the criminal investigation where a fast food worker allegedly put menstrual blood on a customer’s hamburger.

According to the Columbus Commercial Dispatch, 18-year-old Sky Juliett Samuel turned herself in Monday morning.

Police issued an arrest warrant last week for Samuel. She was working at a Jack’s Family Restaurant on Jan. 7. A coworker claimed Samuel put blood on the food before she served it to the customer. The incident received attention after the co-worker’s mother posted about it on Facebook.

If convicted, Samuel could face up to five years in prison.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s