Graeter’s Ice Cream teams up to make Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip Milk Stout

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – Calling all Graeter’s and beer fans: prepare to have your mind blown.

The merge of the two will produce a cream craft beer known as the “Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip Milk Stout.” The beer, brewed by Northern Kentucky-based Braxton Brewing Co.

“On February 3rd, the collaborative beverage will be introduced at a Tapping Party at Braxton Brewing Co. and is set to hit Kroger and will be available at participating Kroger stores and many favorite independent area retailers, as well in the greater Cincinnati, Dayton, Lexington and Louisville areas beginning February 6th,” according to a press release from the brewery.

“We’re excited to partner with another local family company to create something truly unique,” said Richard Graeter, CEO of Graeter’s Ice Cream in the release. “As a Cincinnati-grown company ourselves, we’re proud to support not only local companies, but also craft brands that are just as passionate about preserving their authenticity as we are.”

