How to score free chips and guacamole from Chipotle

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Chipotle is giving away free chips and guacamole with the purchase of an entrée and all you have to do is play a game.

It’s called the ‘Cade Crusher game where you have to “crush” ingredients used in their guacamole recipe.

Once you go through three rounds, you’ll be asked to fill out a form with your name, email address and phone number.

Once completed, Chipotle will text you a link to get your free chips and guacamole.

The coupon they send you expires February 28th at 11:59 p.m. CT.

You can enter to win through February 7th, according to the website’s rules.

