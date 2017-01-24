Husted: “No evidence of widespread voter fraud” in Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted to discussed the Safe at Home program Tuesday. It will allow survivors of domestic violence, human trafficking and other violent crimes to shield their personal information from public records when registering to vote.

He also discussed attending the inauguration of President Donald Trump last week in Washington, D.C. and renewed claims from President Trump that millions of people voted illegally in the November 2016 general election.

“Donald Trump won Ohio by over 400,000 votes,” said Husted. “There was no evidence of widespread voter fraud. The cases of voter fraud that have been reported are currently being investigated.”

However, Husted says those cases number in the dozens, not hundreds, and they’ll be coming out soon with a thorough review of voter fraud.

“So, there’s no evidence to support any of those concerns, at least in Ohio,” he said. “I will see my fellow secretaries of state from around the country soon, and to this point I’m not sure that the facts support that contention.”