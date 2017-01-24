La La Land, Moonlight among Best Picture nominees

LOS ANGELES, California (WDTN) — The candy-colored love letter to musicals “La La Land” has landed a record-tying 14 Academy Awards nominations, matching it with “Titanic” and “All About Eve” for most nominations ever.

“La La Land” has earned nods for best picture, its stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, its songs and its 32-year-old writer-director, Damien Chazelle.

The other nominees for best picture are: “Moonlight,” “Arrival,” “Manchester by the Sea,” “Hell or High Water,” “Lion,” “Fences,” “Hidden Figures” and “Hacksaw Ridge.”

Following two years of “OscarsSoWhite” furor, the Academy of Motion Pictures fielded a notably more diverse field of nominees, led by Barry Jenkins’ luminous coming-of-age portrait “Moonlight,” Denzel Washington’s “Fences” and Theodore Melfi’s “Hidden Figures.”

Other nominations include:

Best Actress in a Motion Picture: Isabelle Huppert, “Elle”; Ruth Negga, “Loving”; Natalie Portman, “Jackie”; Emma Stone, “La La Land”; Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins.”

2017 Oscar nominees for Best Actress View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Isabelle Huppert, shown arriving at the HBO Golden Globes afterparty on Jan. 8, 2017, has been nominated for Best Actress for her performance in "Elle." (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Ruth Negga, shown arriving at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, California, has been nominated for Best Actress for her performance in "Loving." (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Natalie Portman, shown arriving at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, has been nominated for Best Actress for her performance in "Jackie." (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Emma Stone, shown posing for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film "La La Land," has been nominated for Best Actress for her performance in the film. (Joel Ryan/Invision/AP) Meryl Streep, shown posing in the press room with the Cecil B. DeMille award at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, has been nominated for Best Actress for her role in "Florence Foster Jenkins." (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Best Supporting Actress in a Supporting Role: Viola Davis, “Fences”; Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”; Nicole Kidman, “Lion”; Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures”; Michelle Williams, “Manchester by the Sea.”

Best Animated Feature: “Kubo and the Two Strings,” “Moana,” “My Life as a Zucchini,” “The Red Turtle,” “Zootopia.”

Best Documentary Feature: “Fire at Sea,” “I Am Not Your Negro,” “Life, Animated,” “O.J.: Made in America,” “13th.”

Best Original Song in a Motion Picture: “Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” from “La La Land,” “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” from “Trolls,” “City of Stars” from `’La La Land,” “The Empty Chair” from “Jim: The James Foley Story,” “How Far I’ll Go” from `’Moana.”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture: Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”; Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”; Ryan Gosling, “La La Land;” Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic”; Denzel Washington, “Fences.”

2017 Oscar nominees for Best Actor View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Casey Affleck, shown posing in the press room at the 74th annual Golden Globe awards, is nominated for Best Actor for his performance in "Manchester by the Sea." (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Andrew Garfield, shown posing for photographers upon arrival at a photo call in central London, is nominated for Best Actor for his performance in "Hacksaw Ridge." (Joel Ryan/Invision/AP) Ryan Gosling, shown after his arrival at the screening of the film 'La La Land' in London, was nominated for Best Actor for his performance in "La La Land." (Joel Ryan/Invision/AP) Viggo Mortensen, shown at a Golden Globes afterparty on Jan. 8, 2017, has been nominated for Best Actor for his performance in "Captain Fantastic." (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP) Denzel Washington, shown at a screening of "Fences," at Rose Theater in New York, has been nominated for Best Actor for his performance in the film. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Best Foreign Language Film: “Land of Mine,” Denmark; “A Man Called Ove,” Sweden; “The Salesman,” Iran; “Tanna,” Australia; “Toni Erdmann,” Germany.

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture: Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”; Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water”; Lucas Hedges, “Manchester by the Sea”; Dev Patel, “Lion”; Michael Shannon, “Nocturnal Animals.”