Minnesota governor collapses at podium

(KARE) Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton says he is planning to keep to his normal schedule Tuesday after collapsing during his State of the State address.

The 69-year-old Democrat went down as he neared the end of his annual speech Monday night. He paused to take a drink of water, didn’t speak for a few seconds, and then fell to the podium, appearing to strike his head. Lt. Governor Tina Smith and several other aides rushed to Dayton and slowly lowered him to the ground.

He appeared conscious moments later as he was helped to a back room minutes later. A top staffer said he walked out of the Capitol on his own and was given a routine check by medical professionals at his home.

