National Radon Action Month

By Published:
radon

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – You can’t see it or smell it, but radon could be present at a dangerous level in your home. Radon is the leading cause of lung cancer deaths among non-smokers in America and claims the lives of about 21,000 Americans each year, according to the EPA.

Brendan Gitzinger is the president of Environmental Doctor. He says you should test your home, school, and other buildings to protect your health to prevent unnecessary exposure to radon.

He talked about testing and the steps you can take to fix the problem.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s