National Radon Action Month

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – You can’t see it or smell it, but radon could be present at a dangerous level in your home. Radon is the leading cause of lung cancer deaths among non-smokers in America and claims the lives of about 21,000 Americans each year, according to the EPA.

Brendan Gitzinger is the president of Environmental Doctor. He says you should test your home, school, and other buildings to protect your health to prevent unnecessary exposure to radon.

He talked about testing and the steps you can take to fix the problem.