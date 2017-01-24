Ohio woman charged with failing to disclose HIV status before sex, again

GIRARD, OH (WKBN) – A woman accused of failing to disclose that she is HIV positive before having sex went before a judge in Girard Municipal Court on Tuesday morning.

This is the second time Lisa Mutter has answered to the same charges.

She was charged in Lisbon, Ohio with the same crime in August. Mutter is still waiting for a trial in Columbiana County on her felonious assault charge from that case.

Tuesday, Mutter pleaded not guilty to her charges filed in Hubbard, and bond was set at $7,500.

She will be back in court later this week for a preliminary hearing.