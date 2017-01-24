Police look for 3 suspects after carjacking at gunpoint

DAYTON (WDTN) — Dayton Police are looking for three suspects after a pizza delivery driver was carjacked at gunpoint early on Tuesday morning.

The victim called police just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday, saying four African-American men wearing masks had shown handguns and stolen their car in the 1900 block of West Grand Avenue.

Police found the car a few minutes later at a Clark Station near North Gettysburg Avenue and James H. McGhee Boulevard. At that point, only one person was in the car.

A chase ensued, that ended after 5-6 minutes in the 1000 block of Edison Street. The suspect got out of the car and ran, but police caught him two blocks away.

The teenage male was taken into custody and taken in for questioning.

Police say it’s fortunate no one was injured.

“The victim was quite shaken up, out trying to do business, and was robbed,” Lt. Mark Ponichtera with the Dayton Police Department said. “Luckily, we were able to take this individual into custody.”

“The pursuit was short and no injuries or any damage as a result of that.”

Police are still looking for the other three suspects from the carjacking. Authorities say the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

