Pedal Wagon will roll through Dayton soon

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A pedal-powered rolling party is coming to downtown Dayton.

The Pedal Wagon announced Tuesday they are coming to the area with a new way to see downtown.

You may have seen the pedal-powered wagons rolling through Over the Rhine in Cincinnati. The company says they will operate their 15-person pedal-powered wagons on a variety of routes around Dayton that Uncover Dayton’s history.

Riders sit at one of 15 seats and pedal their way through the city. Alcohol is allowed on the wagon provided all riders are of legal drinking age, but amounts are limited.

In a release, the company said their goal is to “to become a part of the Oregon District,” and “give back to the community while having fun.”

The company says customers can book wagons for birthday parties, bachelorette and bachelor parties, company outings, family celebrations, and more.

The Pedal Wagon is working with the City of Dayton to obtain a license and hope to get stated soon.

You can learn more about Pedal Wagon and book a ride on their website.