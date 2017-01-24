Police ask for help solving coin machine theft

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The Fairborn Police Department is asking for help identifying a theft suspect.

Police say the man in the photo stole the money exchange machine that was mounted on the wall in the laundromat from the Treeborn Apartment Complex on E. Dayton Yellow Springs Road.

The suspect appears to be a man wearing a green and white Oakland A’s jacket and carrying a backpack. Police say he was seen riding a red bicycle.

Police ask anyone with information about this person or the incident to call police.