Police: Burglary suspect left keys, cellphone at the scene

STRATFORD, Conn. (AP) — A man suspected of breaking into a Connecticut animal hospital looking for drugs made it easy for police to track him down — he left his keys and cellphone behind.

The Connecticut Post reports that police responded to a burglar alarm at The Pet Hospital in Stratford recently to find a rear window broken and blood on the window frame.

Inside, police say they found a trail of blood on the floor, along with keys and a phone. They say it appears the burglar was looking for drugs.

Police traced the phone to 31-year-old Nicholas Bruner and charged him with third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief. He is free on $10,000 bond.

Bruner said he had lost the items but couldn’t remember where.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest updates. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another Facebook post or on Twitter for all the latest breaking news