Police identify two men found dead inside car about to be set on fire

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating after two bodies were found in a vehicle in west Columbus that someone was trying to set on fire.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 9:31pm, officers were called to the rear of the 3700 block of Eakin Road, on the report of a man trying to light a rag on fire that was inserted inside the gas tank of a parked vehicle.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the vehicle with two victims unresponsive inside.

Police say the suspect wasn’t able to get the rag to light, and had ran from the scene before officers arrived.

Medics responded and pronounced Caleb Jordan Killen, 22, and Jawuan Lamont Wade Reynolds, 22, dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on this incident can call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.