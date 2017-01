DAYTON (WDTN) — Dayton Police are investigating a shooting that happened early on Tuesday morning.

It happened just before 4 a.m. on Tuesday in the 600 block of Cosler Drive. Police say a man called 911 and said his friend had been shot.

The caller took the victim to Miami Valley Hospital.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

A forensic investigation team was sent to the reported scene of the shooting on Cosler to look for evidence and process the scene.