Pre-March for Life Rally held outside of Women’s Medical Center

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami Valley got a head start on a big event in Washington D.C. on Friday.

On Tuesday night a Pre-March for Life Rally was held outside of the Women’s Medical Center in Kettering.

“To pray to end abortion, to pray that we in D.C. and Columbus make good, pro-life laws,” said Rep. Niraj Antani who hosted the event in conjunction with local organizations.

The local rally comes three days before the national March for Life event in Washington, D.C.

Mark Niezgodski from Beavercreek and his wife say they plan to make the trip.

“It energizes us to continue the fight for the pro-life movement here locally,” he said.

This week marks the 44th anniversary of Roe v Wade; the U.S. supreme court decision that affirms the legality of a woman’s right to have an abortion.

“It’s a many pronged fight and politics is one of them,” Niezgodski said.

On Tuesday, The U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation, that would permanently ban federal dollars from being used for abortions and President Trump has promised to fill the supreme court vacancy with a conservative voice.

Pro-choice advocates also gathered Tuesday night in Kettering at the Pre-March for Life Prayer rally to make their voices heard.

“It’s the woman’s choice. Nobody else’s. No government, no priest no nothing. It’s the woman’s choice,” said Sarah Nitz.

“Everybody has a right to their opinions. We’re here to show that the march on Washington and the march across the United State was not in vain and we’ll be out again and again,” said Lori Malko.

President Trump also recently expanded a ban on giving federal money to international groups that perform abortions.

A lobbyist for Women’s Reproductive Health calls it “an attempt to cut life-saving basic health services to the poorest women anywhere in the world.”