Prosecutors: Girl kept in basement prison with chains, cuffs

Esten Ciboro and Timothy Ciboro (Photo: WNWO)
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Prosecutors say a father and son in Ohio accused of imprisoning and raping a teenage relative used chains and handcuffs to keep her captive in their basement.

The trial for the men in Toledo is continuing Tuesday after prosecutors said during opening statements that the girl suffered both physical and mental abuse.

Timothy Ciboro and his 28-year-old son, Esten Ciboro, have pleaded not guilty to the charges that include rape, kidnapping and child endangering.

The men are serving as their own attorneys. The Blade newspaper reports both referred to Bible stories in their opening remarks in an attempt to show some situations are not always as they appear.

They were arrested last summer after the teen told police she used a spare key to unlock her handcuffs and escape.

