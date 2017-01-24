Purchase agreement is approved for Montgomery County Fairgrounds

Montgomery County Fair, Montgomery County Fairgrounds
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The purchase agreement of the Montgomery County Fairgrounds to the University of Dayton and Premier Health is finalized Tuesday.

The deal will lay groundwork for revitalizing the Montgomery County fairgrounds property on South Main Street, according to a press release from Montgomery County.

County officials announced it will sell the Montgomery County Fairgrounds property to The University of Dayton and Premier Health for $15 million in December.

“Under the agreement, which broadly defines the terms of the sale, the Montgomery County Fair and the Dayton Horse Show will go on as scheduled in 2017, with Premier Health and UD taking possession in the fall of 2017,” according to the release.

The Montgomery County Board of County Commissioners today also approved the allocation of $2 million for the preservation of the historic roundhouse at the fairgrounds.

