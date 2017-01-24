Ride of a lifetime: Students drive into tornado

WXXV Published:

(WXXV/NBC News) This weekend’s severe weather in Mississippi took some international college students by surprise.

Three students from Scotland and Ireland were on the campus of William Carey University in Hattiesburg when a tornado hit the area early Saturday morning.

The three, who didn’t understand the danger, ventured out in their car to get some food during the storm.

They ran directly into high winds and flying debris.

“The rain was going horizontally past the car and then rocks started hitting the window and just as we turned the corner rocks started crashing through the window so we just stopped and ducked,” says Calum Brodie.

