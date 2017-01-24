Three men at large for delivery driver robbery

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton police were dispatched to two delivery driver related robberies on Tuesday morning.

One of the robberies involved four males and resulted in a car chase that last around six minutes and ended on foot with the arrest of a teenage male.

The other three male suspects remain at large and are considered armed and dangerous.

Cousin Vinny’s Pizza on Siebenthaler Avenue was busy around lunch today, however this morning one of Cousin Vinny’s drivers was robbed at gunpoint by four men who also stole the car.

“Three suspects still out-standing,” said Dayton Lt. Mark Ponichtera. He added, “All that we know about them is that they are three African American males that did produce handguns, so the victim was very shaken up. ”

An hour later a driver from Red House, a Dayton Chinese restaurant was also robbed at gunpoint.

Two suspects stole $200 from the driver and were arrested later that day.

If you call Cousin Vinny’s for delivery, you hear,”Just as a reminder, our drivers do not carry change and they do not get out of the car. ”

That reminder is supposed to help keep drivers safe. Dayton now has four robberies involving delivery drivers in the month of January.