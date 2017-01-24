US Supreme Court rejects appeal from Ohio killer of 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear the appeal of an Ohio man sentenced to die for raping and killing his grandmother and killing her husband.

Death row inmate Denny Obermiller was sentenced to die in 2011 after he pleaded guilty to multiple charges of aggravated murder, kidnapping, rape, aggravated robbery, aggravated theft, burglary, attempted aggravated arson and tampering with evidence.

Cleveland.com reports that the high court on Monday rejected Obermiller’s appeal.

Obermiller was convicted of raping and killing his grandmother, Candace Schneider, and killing her husband, Donald Schneider — Obermiller’s step-grandfather — in 2010, in Maple Heights in suburban Cleveland.

The 34-year-old Obermiller is scheduled for execution Jan. 15, 2020. A message was left with the Ohio Public Defender’s Office seeking comment.

