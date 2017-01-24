West Liberty Salem reopens with message from shooting victim, support from other school districts

Charlisa-Gordon By Published:
West Liberty Salem Tiger Strong (WDTN Photo)
West Liberty Salem Tiger Strong (WDTN Photo)

WEST LIBERTY, Ohio (WDTN) – West Liberty Salem Local Schools welcomed back students for the first time since Friday’s shooting that injured two.

School superintendent Kraig Hissong told 2 NEWS a student lead prayer vigil took place before school officially began.  He said it was all hands on deck as students reentered the K-12 building.

Law enforcement officers were on hand to greet students as they arrived Tuesday morning.  Teachers and counselors were also there to comfort and ease student concerns.

Hissong said the High School students were shown a video at the beginning of the day addressing Friday’s shooting and at the end of the video Logan Cole, the High School junior who was seriously injured and air lifted to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, wished his fellow classmates a safe return back to school and told them he’s looking forward to joining them soon.

Therapy dogs were brought in to comfort the younger kids.

“Just having the people in the building last night and having them comeback today it just feels right. And that’s what you want, so it’s just grateful to have them back, grateful for the support of the community and very thankful that we’re in a place where we can get back to school,” Hissong said.

The superintendent said overall student walked into the building with smiling faces and attendance was high.  He believes that the successful open house Monday night along with all the added security measures put in play made the transition back to school as smooth as possible.

He expressed his gratitude to the community, law enforcement and other school districts in the state and across the county for wearing orange to support the tigers.

“You’re just never prepared for the emotional impact of it and just the response of it after those first few minutes,” Hissong said.  He goes on to say, “Enough harm has been done already and we just want to try to make sure things can continue to heal.”

