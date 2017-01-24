West Liberty school shooting victim Logan Cole in stable condition

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – As of Tuesday, Logan Cole is in stable condition tonight at Nationwide Children’s Hospital. That’s an improvement from when he was first admitted in critical condition.

Throughout his recovery, Logan’s father Ryan Cole has been posting updates on Facebook. Logan has now been out of ICU for 3 days.

He’s required to wear a back brace as part of his recovery. Tuesday, the family learned some difficult news that one of the shot gun pellets is in a chamber of Logan’s heart.

In a post published Tuesday, Ryan Cole writes, “The news is that it is on the right side. The right side is the low pressure side that feeds into the lungs. This means that it did not require immediate surgery and Logan is not in immediate risk.”

Doctors will now have to decide if the pellet should be removed or left untouched.

