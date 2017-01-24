Wright State loses $1.7 million on debate that never happened

One-on-one interview with WSU president, Dr. David Hopkins (WDTN Photo)
One-on-one interview with WSU president, Dr. David Hopkins (WDTN Photo)

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – We’re now learning how much money Wright State University spent on the Presidential Debate scheduled for September 2016 that never happened.

According to a one page financial analysis we got from the university, their total expenses for the debate were more than $5.5 million.

“I don’t think it’s embarrassing for the University,” Bauguess said. “The University put itself out there and tried to bring a worldwide event to the Dayton region to the Miami Valley. It’s first and foremost motivation was to absolutely shine a brighter light on the region.”

Not including money raised, the University spent roughly 4.4 million of it’s own money on the debate. According to University Spokesperson Seth Bauguess, $2.6 million of that money was spent on internet security and upgrades to the Nutter Center, money he says would have already been spent in the coming years.

