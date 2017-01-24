Yellow Springs appoints interim chief

Yellow Springs Police Cruiser (WDTN File Photo)
YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO (WDTN) – The Yellow Springs Village Manager and Village Council have appointed an interim police chief.

The announcement was made Monday.

In a written statement, the Village said Brian Carlson has been appointed Interim Chief of the Village of Yellow Springs Police.

Carlson has served with the Yellow Springs department sin December 2010.  In 2014, Calrson was assigned as a Detective with the ACE Task Force, but resigned his full-time position two months later and has been working part-time since.

Announcement of Chief David Hale's resignation came at village meeting
Village Manager Patti Bates said in the written statement, “Chief Carlson is expected to serve as interim chief for an undetermined period while the Village develops a process for recruiting a permanent chief.”

The former chief, David Hale, resigned after a confrontation between officers and party goers on New Years’ Eve. His resignation was announced in a village meeting and the crowd erupted in cheers on hearing the news.

READ MORE: Yellow Springs police chief resigns

