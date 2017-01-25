2 found dead in Troy home after carbon monoxide call

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews were called to a home in Troy Wednesday on a report of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Troy Fire and Troy Police Departments respond to the scene of suspicious activity at around 11 a.m. in the 1000 block of Maplecrest Drive Wednesday morning. It was reported that a car was running in a garage while the garage door remained closed. Crews are investigating the incident. (Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News)
Troy Fire and Troy Police Departments respond to the scene of suspicious activity at around 11 a.m. in the 1000 block of Maplecrest Drive Wednesday morning. It was reported that a car was running in a garage while the garage door remained closed. Crews are investigating the incident. (Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News)

The call for help came in midday Wednesday in the 1000 block of Maplecrest Drive in Troy.

The Troy Daily News, our news partners, report the bodies of two elderly people were found inside the home after a caretaker stopped to check on them aorund 11:00 a.m.

2 NEWS has a crew on the scene. The Miami County Coroner’s Office is at the house now removing the bodies.

