20 veterans graves are wrongly marked, bodies in wrong plots

(WJAR) One day after the Rhode Island Office of Veterans Affairs issued a public apology because more than 20 grave sites were incorrectly marked — and at least seven bodies were buried in the wrong place at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter — another family has come forward to say it isn’t the first time.

In 2011, Julie Winward thought she was visiting her mother’s grave.

She said her mom, Mary Roch, told her that her dying wish was to be buried next to her husband, the former Rhode Island State Senator Donald Roch, but Winward’s mother was buried in the wrong place at the cemetery.

“You go to that grave, and you pray in front of that grave,” Winward told NBC 10 News on Tuesday. “But to know that they’re not where they’re supposed to be — when you find out about it, it hurts deep.”

Winward said Roch was buried a couple rows back and a few spots over from her husband. That error was only realized after Winward asked why the soil didn’t appear dug up at her mother’s grave.

