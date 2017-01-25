Bill considers mask ban in wake of DAPL protests

KFYR Published:

(KFYR/NBC News) A bill before North Dakota’s House Judiciary Committee would make wearing a mask in public illegal at most times.

For months during the summer, Dakota Access Pipeline protesters used masks to conceal their identities while protesting.

“If you’re going to express your First Amendment rights and you have no intention of committing a crime, then why do you need your face covered?” state Rep. Todd Porter argued during debate over the bill.

Opponents say bill specifically focuses on occasions when masks would most likely be used as an expression of “First Amendment” ideas and would be declared unconstitutional in federal court.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2jpIxC1

