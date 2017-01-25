Brightwood College holds community health fair

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Brightwood College held a free community health fair today

The event featured program demonstrations, blood pressure checks, and even brushing and flossing demonstrations.

Organizers say it’s part of their commitment to the health of Dayton residents as well as prepare their students for the health care field.

“We want to encourage our students who are going out into their professional fields to not only serve people who have health issues but to live that lifestyle themselves and be a great role model for their patients and the people they serve and a healthier Dayton can only do everybody good,” said Martha Schottelkotte, Director of Career Development at Brightwood College.

Attendees also had the chance to earn free prizes including a new Fitbit Activity Tracker.