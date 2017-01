DAYTON (WDTN) — A busy interstate ramp reopened on Wednesday after an early morning crash.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday on the US-35 westbound to I-75 northbound ramp.

The crash involved one car.

Police say only minor injuries were reported and no one was taken to the hospital.

The ramp was briefly closed for clean-up, but all lanes have since reopened.