Camera captures caretaker abuse

(KPRC/NBC News) Texas police are searching for a home healthcare worker after security cameras captured the woman abusing a 94-year-old woman in her care.

The video shows the 94-year-old woman sitting in her chair, tossing some food to her dog below. That simple act of sharing provoked outrage and even abuse.

Caretaker Brenda Floyd then enters the room and screams “I told you to stop feeding that dog that human food” before striking the woman several times.

Police said they don’t know how long the abuse had been going on, but the family installed the cameras, and the very next day, the abuse happened.

“They bought the gift for Christmas. They installed it on New Year’s Eve, and the event happened on New Year’s Day,” Memorial Villages Deputy Chief Ray Schultz said.

