Congressional investigation launched into Aviation Hall of Fame

By Published:
Mike Turner FiveOn2

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Ohio Congressman has launched an investigation into the Aviation Hall of Fame.

Representative Mike Turner said in a written statement Wednesday he has sent a letter to the Board of Trustees for the National Aviation Hall of Fame after receiving “troubling information concerning NAHF finances.”

In the written statement, Turner said, “The National Aviation Hall of Fame has an important and historic mission.” Turner continued, “I look forward to making sure that this resource is available for generations to come so they can learn of the remarkable stories of the enshrinees and their dedication to aviation. The goal is to ensure the future of the NAHF.”

The letter sent by Mike Turner to the trustees says, “My office has received complaints of financial mismanagement and misappropriation of NAHF resources and assets.  These issues appear to threaten the very viability of the NAHF to meet the basic purposes of the NAHF Congressional Charter and to sustain its Ohio Not-for-Profit status.”

The letter continued, “Therefore, my office has initiated a Congressional investigation into the finances of the NAHF, the sources and uses of its operational funds, [and] the use of NAHF funds for the payment of staff, consultants, and subcontractors.”

Click on the image to read the full letter.

letter-to-nahf-chair-of-board-1

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.
Don’t miss another Facebook post or on Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s