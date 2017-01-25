Congressional investigation launched into Aviation Hall of Fame

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Ohio Congressman has launched an investigation into the Aviation Hall of Fame.

Representative Mike Turner said in a written statement Wednesday he has sent a letter to the Board of Trustees for the National Aviation Hall of Fame after receiving “troubling information concerning NAHF finances.”

In the written statement, Turner said, “The National Aviation Hall of Fame has an important and historic mission.” Turner continued, “I look forward to making sure that this resource is available for generations to come so they can learn of the remarkable stories of the enshrinees and their dedication to aviation. The goal is to ensure the future of the NAHF.”

The letter sent by Mike Turner to the trustees says, “My office has received complaints of financial mismanagement and misappropriation of NAHF resources and assets. These issues appear to threaten the very viability of the NAHF to meet the basic purposes of the NAHF Congressional Charter and to sustain its Ohio Not-for-Profit status.”

The letter continued, “Therefore, my office has initiated a Congressional investigation into the finances of the NAHF, the sources and uses of its operational funds, [and] the use of NAHF funds for the payment of staff, consultants, and subcontractors.”

