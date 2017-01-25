CPD: Man shot near Government Square, person in custody

CINCINNATI (WLWT) — A man was shot Wednesday near Government Square in downtown Cincinnati, police said.

Police said a 42-year-old man was shot around 3:15 p.m. in the area of Fifth and Walnut streets.

Cincinnati police Lt. Steve Saunders said a person ran from the scene towards Fountain Square and was then taken into custody in the area of Eighth and Walnut streets.

Police said they recovered a gun from that person.

The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Walnut Street is closed between Fifth and Sixth streets as police investigate.

SERVICE ALERT: Government Square is currently closed due to a police matter. Detour information forthcoming. — Cincinnati Metro (@cincinnatimetro) January 25, 2017