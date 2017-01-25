Dayton K9 Officer ‘Jake’ receives ballistic vest

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton K-9 Officer received a little extra protection today.

K-9 Jake was given a new ballistic vest after a group of Dayton residents raised the money to buy him one. The community teamed up with a program called “Protect the Protector” to purchase the vest.

“These dogs are invaluable to the community and the department. They are here to protect us. Often times they are called to encounter dangerous suspects so it’s nice they are afforded the same protection that a human would be,” said Officer Chris Savage.

It was the sixth vest the program has donated to Dayton Police.