Doctors at Nationwide Children’s Hospital speak after treating gun shot victim

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – 16-year-old Logan Cole is in stable condition at Nationwide Children’s Hospital as of Wednesday evening after authorities say he was shot twice by a 17-year-old Ely Serna on West Liberty-Salem High School Friday.

Nationwide Children’s Hospital is one of the busiest pediatric trauma centers in the country, seeing over 1,400 seriously injured kids every year. One of them is 16-year-old Logan Cole who’s in stable condition after being injured in the shooting at West Liberty-Salem High School Friday.

Doctors are sharing with us challenges they face treating patients so young and how the recovery process can especially difficult for people still growing.

Now 6 days into his recovery, 16-year-old Logan Cole is making progress. His father, Ryan Cole, posting updates to Facebook almost daily on his condition.

When a call first comes in for a gunshot victim–like what happened on Friday–getting them help fast is crucial.

“A page goes out to all the team members,” Dr. Jon Groner said. “Which is a surgeon, one of the doctors in the emergency department, about 12 to 14 people and they all assemble in a room like this. Even it’s there little informaiton we tend to assume the worst. Gun shot wounds are usually pretty bad.”

And they can vary depending on the gun. Authorities say Cole was shot twice with a 12 gauge shot gun.

“Kids who are shot with hand guns typically have one bullet wound, but they can still die,” Dr. Groner said. “Shot guns there’s obviously multiple pellets everywhere. But, honestly we’ve seen kids with severe injuries just from BB-guns.”

According to Logan’s father, his son had as many as 70 to 80 pellets inside his body, one of them in his heart. His medical team will now have to decide the best course of action.

At times, Dr. Jon Groner says treating children tugs at your heart strings in more ways than one.

“There’s good days and bad days,” Dr. Groner said. “So if you treat someone and they live, then it can be very, very rewarding. And if you treat someone who doesn’t make it it can be very, very sad. We pray for the good ones. Hope not for the bad ones, but there are definitely bad days here.”