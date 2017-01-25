Dolly Parton takes notice of toddler singing ‘Jolene’

WATE Published: Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (WATE) – Even Dolly Parton is commenting on a two-year-old belting out one of her hits.

The video, posted by Brooke Kingsley in December, has received more than 6 million views on Facebook and more than 10 million views on a video posted by the Daily Mail. The Lansing, Michigan mother said she snuck up on her daughter Sophia singing her heart out and couldn’t resist sharing.

“It warms my heart to see how music reaches even the littlest country music fans,” said Dolly sharing the video to her Facebook page. “Maybe we’ll see this little one on the Grand Ole Opry stage some day!”

In the video, Sophia, who pronounces “Jolene” as “Dolene” is playing dress-up in her playroom and doesn’t even notice her mother sneaking into the room. Her mother says she loves singing with her dad, who also sings and plays the piano.

2 NEWS APP users click here to watch the videos

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s