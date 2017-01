DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – For the first time ever, the Dow Jones traded above, and closed above, the 20,000 mark.

Jim Steen, president of Petra Financial Solutions, joined us on Five on 2 to discuss what this means for the markets, your investments, and our economy.

Steen said some people may experience FOMO, or the fear of missing out, when the stock market is doing so well. He said it’s best to be diversified with your investments.

