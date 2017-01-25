Drugs, loaded gun found after Montgomery County high speed chase

By Published:
Vincent Fleming mugshot/Montgomery County Jail
Vincent Fleming mugshot/Montgomery County Jail

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is behind bars after the Ohio State Highway Patrol found drugs and a loaded gun following a high speed chase in Montgomery County.

47-year-old Vincent Dean Fleming has been arrested on multiple charges, including drugs and a gun charge.

The chase began just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday, when OSP tried to stop a black SUV on Needmore Road in Harrison Township for speeding and multiple turn signal violations.

The vehicle briefly stopped at a gas station, before taking off. OSP pursued and a chase began with speeds topping 90 miles per hour.

The chase ended a few minutes later when the vehicle ran off the road and crashed into a fence at a baseball field near Rip Rap and Chambersburg Roads in Huber Heights.

OSP says Fleming fled the vehicle on foot, but a trooper used a taser to subdue him moments later after a brief foot chase.

Drugs were found near the area where Fleming was arrested. A loaded handgun was found in the vehicle.

Fleming is facing charges of fleeing and alluding, possession of drugs and improper handling of a firearm along with other charges.

No one was injured during the chase.

Huber Heights drug, gun arrest
Huber Heights drug, gun arrest

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s