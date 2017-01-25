Drugs, loaded gun found after Montgomery County high speed chase

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is behind bars after the Ohio State Highway Patrol found drugs and a loaded gun following a high speed chase in Montgomery County.

47-year-old Vincent Dean Fleming has been arrested on multiple charges, including drugs and a gun charge.

The chase began just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday, when OSP tried to stop a black SUV on Needmore Road in Harrison Township for speeding and multiple turn signal violations.

The vehicle briefly stopped at a gas station, before taking off. OSP pursued and a chase began with speeds topping 90 miles per hour.

The chase ended a few minutes later when the vehicle ran off the road and crashed into a fence at a baseball field near Rip Rap and Chambersburg Roads in Huber Heights.

OSP says Fleming fled the vehicle on foot, but a trooper used a taser to subdue him moments later after a brief foot chase.

Drugs were found near the area where Fleming was arrested. A loaded handgun was found in the vehicle.

Fleming is facing charges of fleeing and alluding, possession of drugs and improper handling of a firearm along with other charges.

No one was injured during the chase.