Explosive charge for avalanche control detonates in patrolman’s hand, killing him

KCRA Published:

(KCRA) The death of a ski patrolman at Squaw Valley Ski Resort is believed to be associated with the detonation of an explosive charge, Squaw Valley’s president said in a news conference Tuesday.

Patrolman Joe Zuiches, 42, was killed before the ski resort opened about 8:35 a.m. at the top of Gold Coast Ridge, Squaw Valley Ski Buildings President and CEO Andy Wirth said.

“The whole team here at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows is so deeply saddened by this tragic loss,” Wirth said. “We are a family, and this impacts everyone on the team. We express our deepest sympathies to Joe’s family and friends.”

Zuiches’ body was found on the mountain and was brought down later in the day.

Zuiches has been a member of the Squaw Valley ski patrol team since 2012 and “was one of the best of the best and highly trained in this field,” Wirth said. He was running control routes using hand controls — or explosives — to ensure the mountain is safe.

