Graham Local Schools says they need more money to operate

NEW PARIS, Ohio (WDTN) – Graham Local Schools said Wednesday after years of stretching their budget, the board is taking a look at a new tax levy this fall.

In a written release from the district, Superintendent Kirk Koennecke said the district made deep cuts in the 2011-12 school year to “offset hard times for our school and community.”

Koennecke said after 24 years without a levy on the ballot, the district is in need of additional funding. The school board is considering several types of ballot issues but are “leaning heavily” toward an income tax issue based on community feedback. The board is planning to have a levy issue on the November ballot.

“We, as a school board, do not come to this decision lightly, and we will spend the next several months intently listening to the community’s feedback on the matter,” Koennecke said. “In fact, we worked with our community members to forge our new strategic plan, Graham 2020, with a fiscal goal to seek the appropriate funding at the appropriate time to realize the success of this plan.”

Koennecke claims in the release this is the most important issue facing the schools. If additional funds are not secure, Koennecke says, the quality of education and fiscal stability of the district will be in jeopardy.

The board will spend the next several weeks working to finalize the ballot issue and ask for the public’s support and feedback as they move forward.

