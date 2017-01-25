Graham Local Schools says they need more money to operate

By Published: Updated:
Graham High School in St. Paris.
Graham High School in St. Paris.

NEW PARIS, Ohio (WDTN) – Graham Local Schools said Wednesday after years of stretching their budget, the board is taking a look at a new tax levy this fall.

In a written release from the district, Superintendent Kirk Koennecke said the district made deep cuts in the 2011-12 school year to “offset hard times for our school and community.”

Koennecke said after 24 years without a levy on the ballot, the district is in need of additional funding. The school board is considering several types of ballot issues but are “leaning heavily” toward an income tax issue based on community feedback. The board is planning to have a levy issue on the November ballot.

“We, as a school board, do not come to this decision lightly, and we will spend the next several months intently listening to the community’s feedback on the matter,” Koennecke said. “In fact, we worked with our community members to forge our new strategic plan, Graham 2020, with a fiscal goal to seek the appropriate funding at the appropriate time to realize the success of this plan.”

Koennecke claims in the release this is the most important issue facing the schools. If additional funds are not secure, Koennecke says, the quality of education and fiscal stability of the district will be in jeopardy.

The board will spend the next several weeks working to finalize the ballot issue and ask for the public’s support and feedback as they move forward.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.
Don’t miss another Facebook post or on Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s