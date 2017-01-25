HP expands recall of laptop batteries due to fire, burn hazards

FILE - This Nov. 14, 2011 photo, shows the company logo on a Hewlett-Packard keyboard at the Micro Center computer store in Santa Clara, Calif. Hewlett-Packard is buying wireless networking company Aruba Networks for about $2.7 billion, the biggest acquisition by HP in recent years, the company announced Monday, March 2, 2015. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A risk of fires and burns has prompted HP, Inc. to expand a recall of lithium-ion batteries used in its notebook computers.

About 101,000 batteries are included in the recall, in addition to the 41,000 that were recalled back in June. Batteries not listed in the previous recall may be included in the expanded recall, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The company has received one additional report of the battery overheating, melting and charring, which caused about $1,000 in property damage.

The recall involves batteries containing Panasonic cells that are used in HP, Compaq, HP ProBook, HP ENVY, Compaq Presario, and HP Pavilion notebook computers.

The batteries included in the recall contain bar codes starting with:

  • 6BZLU
  • 6CGFK
  • 6CGFQ
  • 6CZMB
  • 6DEMA
  • 6DEMH
  • 6DGAL
  • 6EBVA

The bar codes are printed on the back of the batteries.

Photos: Consumer Product Safety Commission
The products were sold nationwide at stores such as Walmart, Best Buy, Sam’s Club, and Costco and on HP’s website from March 2014 through Oct. 2016. The laptops cost between $300 and $1,700 and the batteries were also sold separately for between $50 and $90.

Consumers should remove the batteries from the laptops immediately and contact HP for a free replacement. Only use the laptop by plugging it into an AC power source until the replacement battery is received.

Contact HP toll-free at 888-202-4320 during standard business hours or by visiting HP’s website.

