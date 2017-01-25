Marijuana grow operation discovered after assault arrest

NEW HAMPSHIRE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office discovered a marijuana grow operation after making an assault arrest.

Deputies responded to an assault call in New Hampshire in the first block of Market Street around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

A 33-year-old woman said she was assaulted. Deputies arrested 44-year-old Sean E. Laderer on charges of assault and abduction.

During the investigation, deputies found a marijuana grow operation, including plants, growing materials, cash and some firearms.

Sheriff Al Solomon said, “routine calls always have the potential to escalate into something else.”

“In this case, the deputies who initially responded observed things that took this a step further that resulted in a drug case,” Solomon said. “This is what they are trained to do and do it very well.”

Auglaize County Sheriff’s deputies, detectives and members of the Auglaize/Mercer Grand Lake Drug Task Force are still investigating.