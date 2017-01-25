Marijuana grow operation discovered after assault arrest

By Published:
Handcuffs

NEW HAMPSHIRE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office discovered a marijuana grow operation after making an assault arrest.

Deputies responded to an assault call in New Hampshire in the first block of Market Street around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

A 33-year-old woman said she was assaulted. Deputies arrested 44-year-old Sean E. Laderer on charges of assault and abduction.

During the investigation, deputies found a marijuana grow operation, including plants, growing materials, cash and some firearms.

Sheriff Al Solomon said, “routine calls always have the potential to escalate into something else.”

“In this case, the deputies who initially responded observed things that took this a step further that resulted in a drug case,” Solomon said. “This is what they are trained to do and do it very well.”

Auglaize County Sheriff’s deputies, detectives and members of the Auglaize/Mercer Grand Lake Drug Task Force are still investigating.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s