Missing mother, 2 kids found ‘safe and sound’ out of state

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach mother and her two children who were reported missing Sunday have been found safe, police say.

Monica Lamping, 29, had been last heard from around midnight on Saturday via text message, according to police. She was reported missing Sunday, shortly after their house on Sullivan Boulevard was damaged in a fire.

RELATED: Mom & 2 kids missing after date, house fire

Lamping and her children, 7-year-old Kai, and 9-month-old Oria, were nowhere to be found at the time of the fire.

Virginia Beach Police said earlier this week that the family was considered “endangered” due to “suspicious circumstances,” although officers stated there was no information indicating foul play.

Investigators have since determined that they left on their own free will. They were found safe in another state.

Family members tell WDTN’s sister station WAVY they were found in North Carolina.

The fire that damaged the Sullivan Boulevard home happened in the early morning hours of Sunday.

Crews arrived around 3:30 a.m. and found a fire showing through the roof, according to Battalion Chief Rob Darling, with Virginia Beach Fire Department. The fire was marked under control around 4 a.m.

One cat and a dog did not survive the fire. A second woman, who lived with Monica, was not there at the time. A firefighter suffered a minor injury, but did not require treatment.

No one was home, and Monica’s 2002 dark green Jeep Cherokee was also missing.

Family members told WAVY Tuesday that the Jeep had seen around 2 a.m. Sunday at the Downtown Tunnel heading west. Police confirmed that the Jeep was caught on camera traveling through the tunnel.

The last person to see Monica before her disappearance was her best friend, Anne Shell. Shell told WAVY she had watched her children while she was on a lunch date Saturday afternoon.

Police were reportedly looking to identify a man named “Chad.”

Family members expressed fear and despair following the disappearance of Monica and her two children

Kevin Lamping, Monica’s ex-husband, and his current wife, Moira, told WAVY Tuesday that they were not too concerned when they first heard what was going on, thinking that perhaps Monica’s phone had died.

But when Monica didn’t contact her parents after the fire, and when Kai didn’t show up to school on Monday, that’s when worry turned into fear for them.

Monica’s mother, Sheila Bogart, said Monday that the family filed a missing person report Sunday, after they were unable to locate her or reach her by phone.

“She didn’t just drop off the map like that,” Bogart said. Every family member who WAVY spoke with said the same thing — it was unlike Monica to leave like this.

It is unknown which state Monica and her children were found in — or why she left.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department is continuing to investigate the fire.

The exact cause of the fire is unknown. Investigators with the fire department have stated from the start that an electrical space heater may be linked to the cause.\

Police had listed the status of 29-year-old Monica Lamping as endangered under “suspicious circumstances” after she disappeared with her 7-year-old son Kai and her 9-month-old daughter Oria.

They were last seen Saturday evening. And just after 3 a.m. Sunday, a fire broke out at Lamping’s house and no one was home. They were reported missing later that day.

Pierce says police will debrief the family to learn what happened, adding that “it’s not against the law to be missing.”