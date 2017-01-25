Mom & 2 kids missing after date, house fire

Related Coverage Family vanishes, their home burns

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WDTN) — Virginia Beach police are searching for a mother and her two children after they went missing over the weekend.

Monica Lamping was last heard from Saturday night.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, her house caught fire, which likely started from a space heater. Officials say she, her 7-year-old son Kai, and her 9-month-old daughter Oria were not there when the fire started.

When her parents didn’t hear from her, they knew something was wrong and filed a missing persons report.

“Just feeling helpless, feeling like we need those kids to be found,” said Shelia Bogart, Monica’s mom.

Officials are looking for a man named Chad in relation to her disappearance. Family and friends say Monica went on a date with him just hours before she disappeared.

Monica’s best friend Anne Shell says she watched Monica’s two children earlier in the day while she went on the lunch date. She says she exchanged text messages with her later that night.

“Really worried for her and her babies. I feel helpless and I don’t know what to do,” said Shell.

Kevin Lamping, who’s from the Miami Valley, says this is unlike his ex-wife. He came home to Virginia Beach Sunday after a Navy assignment in Jacksonville, Florida. He says when his son didn’t show up for school Monday and Monica didn’t contact her parents, he started to fear the worst.

“We just have a lot of questions,” said Kevin. “Every hour that passes that feeling of helplessness certainly grows, and feeling of despair is also there.”

Police say Monica’s vehicle was last seen traveling through a downtown tunnel in Virginia Beach Sunday around 2 a.m.

“You look at the timing of everything and its just very suspicious,” said Kevin.

Virginia Beach Police are asking for anyone with information to give them a call at (757) 385-5000.