Ohio BCI, Greene County Sheriff’s Office search home in Xenia

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Multiple law enforcement agencies converged on a house in Greene County on Tuesday night.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office went to a home on Parnell Drive in Xenia around 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Neither agency would release any information about the cause for the search of the home. It’s unclear if anything was taken from the home or if anyone was taken into custody.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has called a press conference for 10 a.m. on Wednesday to discuss Tuesday night’s search.

The Sheriff’s Office and BCI have been working for weeks on an unsolved double homicide case in Yellow Springs, involving the murders of William “Skip” Brown and Sherri Mendenhall. At this point, it’s unclear if Tuesday’s search had anything to do with the investigation of that case, or if this search was unrelated.

We will live stream Wednesday’s press conference from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office on WDTN.com, the 2 News App and our Facebook page.

