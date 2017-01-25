Panel to explore local tax dollars and education

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The League of Women Voters is hosting a program to discuss local tax dollars and education.

The panel discussion will be held February 21 from 6-8:00 pm. The event will be held at the Trotwood-Madison High School Auditorium at 4440 N Union Rd, Trotwood.

“Former Speaker of the US House Tip O’Neil once said that all politics are local,” said Patty Skilken, president of the Dayton area League of Women Voters. “The League believes citizens should be informed about all levels of government. You can hardly get more local than schools.”

The League says during the program, school board and government officials will discuss local levies, how taxes are distributed to each district and how schools are affected by the current funding system.

The panel will include AJ Wagner and Janice Allen and elected officials.

Parking is available in the high school parking lot. The event is free and open to the public. If you plan to attend, please contact the League office at 937-228-4041.

