Perspective on executive orders on immigration measures

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – President Trump signed more executive orders Wednesday that cover a range of immigration enforcement measures.

President Trump is moving ahead with his promise to build a southern border wall. He said negotiations with Mexico will begin soon.

Plus, the White House press secretary also announced Wednesday that the administration will sign orders aimed at ending sanctuary cities.

President Trump will be meeting with the UK Prime Minister on Friday concerning a possible trade agreement.Glen Duerr, assistant professor of international studies at Cedarville University, provided perspective on all three of the aforementioned topics.