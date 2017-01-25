Police: Boy shot classmate, then asked victim to shoot him

associated-press-logo By Published: Updated:
Ely Ray Serna (Jake Ryle / WDTN Photo)
Ely Ray Serna (Jake Ryle / WDTN Photo)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A newly released police report says the Ohio teen accused of shooting a classmate in school turned the weapon around and asked the victim to kill him.

The report was released Wednesday by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office. It says 17-year-old Ely Serna expressed surprise that his victim was still alive before asking that he pull the trigger.

The report says the victim, 16-year-old Logan Cole, refused to shoot Serna.

The account by Sheriff’s Detective Glenn Kemp says the suspect assembled the shotgun inside a school bathroom stall and waited several minutes until the first class bell rang.

A message was left with the suspect’s public defender.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s