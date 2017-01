DAYTON (WDTN) — Police are investigating a shooting in Dayton on Tuesday night.

Police say they received a call around 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday of gunfire coming from vehicles in the area of Gettysburg Avenue and West Third Street.

A short time later, police received a call from the 4800 block of Erickson Avenue.

Police say one person was shot and taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where the victim’s condition is unknown.

The shooting remains under investigation.