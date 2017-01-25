Police: Ohio woman died last week after collision with buggy

By Published:
Amish buggy
File/ AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato

MILLERSBURG, Ohio (AP) — A 74-year-old Ohio woman succumbed to injuries that she sustained in a collision with a horse-drawn buggy last week just outside of Canton.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Joyce Morris died last Friday at Summa Akron City Hospital. The Sugarcreek woman was airlifted to the hospital after her car slammed into a buggy in Walnut Creek Township on the morning of Jan. 17.

Police say Morris was driving north on state Route 39 when an eastbound buggy that was stopped at a stop sign on County Road 114 pulled into the path of her Chrysler sedan.

The horse was killed on impact. The driver of the buggy and Morris’ passenger were treated for minor injuries.

Police say Morris’ death is the first fatal crash in Holmes County this year.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s