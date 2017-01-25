Police: Ohio woman died last week after collision with buggy

MILLERSBURG, Ohio (AP) — A 74-year-old Ohio woman succumbed to injuries that she sustained in a collision with a horse-drawn buggy last week just outside of Canton.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Joyce Morris died last Friday at Summa Akron City Hospital. The Sugarcreek woman was airlifted to the hospital after her car slammed into a buggy in Walnut Creek Township on the morning of Jan. 17.

Police say Morris was driving north on state Route 39 when an eastbound buggy that was stopped at a stop sign on County Road 114 pulled into the path of her Chrysler sedan.

The horse was killed on impact. The driver of the buggy and Morris’ passenger were treated for minor injuries.

Police say Morris’ death is the first fatal crash in Holmes County this year.